ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150,071 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $559,569,000 after acquiring an additional 697,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
