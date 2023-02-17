Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

