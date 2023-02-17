ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 75,542 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Timken at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Timken by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Timken Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

