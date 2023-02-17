ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 28,687 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,587. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

