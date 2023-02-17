ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 31,178 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of F5 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $217.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,673 shares of company stock worth $2,833,204 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

