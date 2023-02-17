Korea Investment CORP Acquires 16,854 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Roblox by 182,355.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 78,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

