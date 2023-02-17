Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,925,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

