Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

