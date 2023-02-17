J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 85,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

