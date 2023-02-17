SVB Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.12%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

