Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.67, but opened at $42.07. Roblox shares last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 15,115,435 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.96.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,982,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,717,238 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

