Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 250.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.9 %

SWK opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $168.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

