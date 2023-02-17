Korea Investment CORP Sells 43,761 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,761 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.14.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,649.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

