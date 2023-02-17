California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,613 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITE. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of SITE opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $184.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

