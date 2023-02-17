Credit Suisse AG Has $64.10 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Constellation Brands worth $64,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $227.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

