Credit Suisse AG Purchases 51,479 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,479 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $64,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

