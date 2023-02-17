Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,852 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cognex were worth $64,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth $55,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

