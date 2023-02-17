Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,903 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Lululemon Athletica worth $65,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,824,000 after purchasing an additional 158,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.0 %

LULU stock opened at $321.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.31 and a 200-day moving average of $322.61. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.