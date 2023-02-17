Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Hershey worth $69,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $235.22 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.