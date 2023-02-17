Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,495 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American International Group were worth $66,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

