Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Welltower worth $66,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 613,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 42,881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 11.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 287.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,331 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $78.05 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 243.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.