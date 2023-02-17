Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,526 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Xcel Energy worth $67,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 93.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,919,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after buying an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

