Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.58 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,044 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,563,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

