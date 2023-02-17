Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,335 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,868,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $410.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.