Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,808 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Hilton Worldwide worth $69,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,253,000 after buying an additional 533,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,973,000 after buying an additional 649,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $148.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

