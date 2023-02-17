Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $67,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,871,000 after purchasing an additional 248,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

