Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.50% of Atmos Energy worth $71,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 108,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 80,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

