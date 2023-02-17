Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $81.36 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

