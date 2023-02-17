Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.37 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $211.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.26. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

