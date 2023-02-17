Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,044 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of V.F. worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

