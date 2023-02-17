Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 21,961 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Dover worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 149.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dover by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dover by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

