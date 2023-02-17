Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,156 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.2% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 17,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

