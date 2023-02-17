Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 237.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,833 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

