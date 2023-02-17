Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Spire worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spire by 68.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 2,941.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Spire Price Performance

Spire stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

