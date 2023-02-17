Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $310.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.59. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

