Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,762 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hubbell worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 22.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $250.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.65 and a 200-day moving average of $231.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

