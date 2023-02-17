Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 31.4% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,043,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,200,000 after acquiring an additional 249,360 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,176,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,342,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,482,000 after purchasing an additional 820,354 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 41.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AstraZeneca by 70.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,774,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after buying an additional 734,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Articles

