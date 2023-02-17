Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,716 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

