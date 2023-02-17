Amalgamated Bank Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

HII stock opened at $218.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

