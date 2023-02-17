Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after buying an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.62.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

