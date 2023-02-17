11,467 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Prudential by 21.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prudential by 47.5% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 243,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 78,585 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 15.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 8.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 72.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 150,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 63,610 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

PUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,750 ($21.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($17.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,500.50.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

