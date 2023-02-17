SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Shares of CVE opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.