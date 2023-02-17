ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.