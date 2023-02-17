SVB Wealth LLC Invests $257,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.90.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,669,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $108.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

