SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GNL opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNL. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

