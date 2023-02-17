SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 2,321 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USAC opened at $21.03 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,105.26%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $281,829.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,941. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $1,102,031.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

