California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 55,049 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

