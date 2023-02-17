California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 111,191 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Element Solutions worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after purchasing an additional 740,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 686,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

ESI opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

