Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 381 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,055,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $738,841.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,055,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,966 shares of company stock worth $4,336,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 2.7 %

Novanta Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $163.61 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average is $142.84.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

