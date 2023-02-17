SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,166 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Omnicell by 40.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Omnicell by 35.0% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omnicell by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Omnicell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.